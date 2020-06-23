Youngstown schools CEO names new top official

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A veteran educator has been tapped to serve the Youngstown City School District in a management capacity.

CEO Justin Jennings has named Mike Sernulka as the district’s business manager.

Sernulka has worked in the district for 32 years, the last three as assistant principal at Kirkmere Elementary School. He was also a teacher at the former Princeton Junior High and Sheridan and Bennett Elementary schools and served as a math coach.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my district in this capacity,” Sernulka said. “My work will be grounded in the goals and objectives of the YCSD Strategic Plan, which are to create a culture of shared accountability, ensure safe facilities and operate with fiscal responsibility. I look forward to working with people who share these same goals and will work diligently to ensure that the mission of the business office is realized.”

Sernulka replaces the late Anthony DeNiro, who passed away last April.

Sernulka begins his new post Aug. 1.