Youngstown schools add another day for students to pick up devices

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District added an additional day for students to pick up the technology needed to attend classes remotely this semester.

Friday, September 4 is now a designated day where students can pick up their computers.

“We want to make sure we provide every opportunity for scholars to be ready to go when remote instruction begins Sept. 8,” said CEO Justin Jennings.

Parents/guardians who couldn’t make it to device distribution Monday or Tuesday will be able to pick up their students’devices between 8 a.m. and noon this Friday, Sept. 4, at their child’s school.

The additional day will also ensure parents/guardians who submitted their requests later will be able to collect their scholars’ devices before remote instruction begins.

