YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – School zone cameras in Youngstown will be paused for the summer months, according to the Youngstown Police Department.

The last day of photo speed enforcement for the 2022-2023 school year will be staggered across several schools. The schedule is below:

Rayen Early College Middle School (Williamson) – May 18

Youngstown Rayen Early College High School (W. Wood and Wick)- May 18

Chaney High School (N. Hazelwood and Overlook) – May 24

Volney Rogers Elementary School (S. Schenley) – May 24

Kirkmere Elementary School (Kirk Rd) – May 24

East High School (East High and Bennington) – May 24

Wilson Middle School (E. Indianola and Gibson) – May 24

Chaney Middle School (S. Schenley) – May 24

Taft Elementary School (Gibson) – May 24

Youngstown Academy of Excellence (Rigby and S. Jackson) – May 24

Harding Elementary School (Cordova and Benita) – May 24

Summit Academy (Oakwood) – May 25

Horizon Science Academy (Southern Blvd) – May 31

Cardinal Mooney High School (Erie) – June 1

Ursuline High School (Wick) – June 1

St. Christine’s School (S. Schenley) – June 2

Valley Christian School (Southern Blvd) – June 2

Stambaugh Charter Academy (N. Hazelwood) – June 13

Potential Development School (Market St)- July 12

Lieutenant Robert Gentile is in charge of Youngstown’s traffic division and says they have seen a significant decrease in speed since the school cameras were set up.

The cameras will resume at the start of the next school year.