YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – School zone cameras in Youngstown will be paused for the summer months, according to the Youngstown Police Department.
The last day of photo speed enforcement for the 2022-2023 school year will be staggered across several schools. The schedule is below:
- Rayen Early College Middle School (Williamson) – May 18
- Youngstown Rayen Early College High School (W. Wood and Wick)- May 18
- Chaney High School (N. Hazelwood and Overlook) – May 24
- Volney Rogers Elementary School (S. Schenley) – May 24
- Kirkmere Elementary School (Kirk Rd) – May 24
- East High School (East High and Bennington) – May 24
- Wilson Middle School (E. Indianola and Gibson) – May 24
- Chaney Middle School (S. Schenley) – May 24
- Taft Elementary School (Gibson) – May 24
- Youngstown Academy of Excellence (Rigby and S. Jackson) – May 24
- Harding Elementary School (Cordova and Benita) – May 24
- Summit Academy (Oakwood) – May 25
- Horizon Science Academy (Southern Blvd) – May 31
- Cardinal Mooney High School (Erie) – June 1
- Ursuline High School (Wick) – June 1
- St. Christine’s School (S. Schenley) – June 2
- Valley Christian School (Southern Blvd) – June 2
- Stambaugh Charter Academy (N. Hazelwood) – June 13
- Potential Development School (Market St)- July 12
Lieutenant Robert Gentile is in charge of Youngstown’s traffic division and says they have seen a significant decrease in speed since the school cameras were set up.
The cameras will resume at the start of the next school year.