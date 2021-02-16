Youngstown school officials explain new graduation plan

The State of Ohio is changing the pathway to graduation for high school students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -The Youngstown City School Board held a parents forum to introduce the new requirements for high school graduation in Ohio.

The State of Ohio is changing the pathway to graduation for high school students starting with the class of 2023.

All students still need to complete the old requirement of 20 credits, including minimums in math, English and science.

The new plan has two additional parts. The first is to make sure that students have the knowledge needed for the workforce.

“Competency scores are learned when a scholar scores a 684 or higher in Algebra I and the ELA exams,” said Tiffany Sedlacko, a career counselor at the Choffin Career Center.

If students struggle with testing, they can get work experience outside the classroom, enlist in the military or earn college credit.

The second part of the new plan is to earn diploma seals that demonstrate a student’s readiness for life beyond high school.

“Scholars have to earn two diploma seals that line up with their goals and interests,” Sedlacko said.

Students graduating in 2021 or 2022 have the option of meeting the requirements of the old plan or the new system.

“You can earn 18 points on their end-of-course exams. The second option is to earn an industry credential and a workforce readiness score. Scholars can pass that SAT or ACT,” Sedlacko said.

Sedlacko also says that students will need regular contact with their guidance counselors to make sure they are on the right track for graduation.

“You scholar needs to work with their school counselor, and we really walk through the courses that are required for them and kind of start planning pathways with the at least one time a school year,” Sedlacko said.

Nothing was said tonight about getting students back into the classroom. CEO Justin Jennings is expected to announce his plan sometime next week