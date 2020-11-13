Youngstown school employee’s efforts raise thousands of dollars to give students a Thanksgiving meal

Thousands of dollars were donated in less than 24 hours

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and a Youngstown school employee wanted to make sure all of their students could have a holiday meal this year.

Thousands of dollars have been raised in just a few days, and the support just keeps coming.

“I really can’t put into words what it means that the community of Youngstown would do this for us,” said Audrianna Phillips, an administrative assistant at Summit Academy’s Secondary School.

“It’s pretty overwhelming. I think the smallest donation was $10 to cover a turkey and it goes all the way up to $75,” Phillips said.

With the help of coworkers and friends, Phillips has made it her goal to give every student’s family a Thanksgiving meal.

“We wanted to make sure that those families are covered and they know that the community supports them, that our school supports them, our staff loves them and wants them to succeed,” Phillips said.

It all started two years ago with enough donations for five meal baskets, and last year they were able to do eight.

This year, they’ve already done over 100 baskets.

“We raised over $3,000 within the first 12 hours of me posting it on Facebook and having friends and family share it,” Phillips said.

Summit Academy enrolls students with autism and ADHD. Most families are also from low-income households, so it’s emotional for Phillips to see the kids getting so much support.

“I was seriously so overwhelmed and touched by the community. They don’t know our kids. They don’t know their struggle and what they experience,” Phillips said. “It’s not just food. It’s a Thanksgiving memory.”

If you’d like to donate, reach out to Phillips by calling 234-228-8235 or emailing ashley.martin@summitacademies.org.

You can also visit their website.

Summit Academy wants to specially thank DeNiro Quality Foods and the Red Cross for letting them use their freezer space to hold the turkeys.