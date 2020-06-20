Closings and delays
Youngstown school celebrates graduating nurses with outdoor ceremony

Originally, it was going to be a virtual graduation

Youngstown City Schools Choffin Career and Technical Center celebrated its graduating nurses.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City Schools Choffin Career and Technical Center held its graduation ceremony for students in its Practical Nursing Program Friday evening.

It took place in the Choffin parking lot.

Originally, it was going to be a virtual graduation, but then the decision was made to hold it outdoors.

When graduate Diane Moody found out the graduation was going to be in person, she was thrilled.

“Not going to lie, it took blood, sweat and tears to get through it and a lot of studying, and my teacher said that you can do anything for a limited amount of time. So that was some good advice,” Moody said.

This year’s Practical Nursing class at Choffin had 28 graduates.

