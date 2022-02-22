YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday night, the Youngstown School Board, by a vote of 4 to 3, selected Justin Jennings to be the superintendent effective July 1.

Jennings is currently the school system’s CEO.

The Youngstown School Board will regain control of the city schools from the Academic Distress Commission on July 1.

Voting for Jennings were Tiffany Patterson, Rev. Kenneth Donaldson, Dawn Turnage and Juanita Walker.

Voting against Jennings were board members Brenda Kimble, Jerome Williams and Tina Svetkovich.

