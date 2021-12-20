YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The president of the Youngstown School Board has responded to the chairman of the Academic Distress Commission after the chairman cut off all communication between the Board and the Commission.

Last Wednesday, Dr. John Richard, chairman of the Youngstown Schools’ Academic Distress Commission, wrote a letter to the Youngstown School Board.

In it, he stated he no longer trusted the board because he claimed some members made negative comments to the Akron School Board about CEO Justin Jennings concerning Jennings’ potential employment with the Akron Schools.

Richard wrote, “At best, some of that communication was uninformed and comments were made out of ignorance. At worst, it was done with malicious intent and deception. Either way, it is potentially damaging without merit to Mr. Jennings’ immediate circumstances, and possibly to his future career.”

In his response letter to Richard, which we received today, School Board President Ron Shadd wrote that he was disappointed that the chair of one public entity would shun another public entity, especially since the ADC is required by law to assist the board.

Shadd’s letter to Richard called the shunning “unwarranted and unwise. Your action was based on alleged personal comments, not on any actions of the Board itself. Sadly, your shunning may undermine the Board… to improve the district. I wish we could have had discussions to create a better resolution.”

Shadd wrote that he himself had offered to provide a recommendation for Jennings.

Richard has not returned our calls for comment.

We don’t know what was said about Jennings or who said it.

The Youngstown School Board is preparing to take back control of the school district from the Academic Distress Commission on July 1.

Below is Shadd’s full letter to Richard.