Youngstown School Board meets to discuss filling unexpected vacancy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown School Board held its first meeting of the year–minus one of its new members. Barbara Brothers resigned her seat last week before she could take the oath of office.

The board swore in two new members to tackle the upcoming year, House Bill 70 and the Academic Distress Commission; however, they were missing one of their key components.

At Thursday night’s reorganization meeting of the Youngstown School Board, Brenda Kimble–who was re-elected as President–talked about the unexpected vacancy recently created by Brothers.

“This elected board actually nominated Dr. Brothers to represent us on the past academic distress commission when we were allowed to have to representatives,” said Kimble.

Elected in November, Brothers sent a letter of resignation on Christmas Day declining to accept her seat on the Youngstown City School Board.

“The law says that we have to have the reorganizational meeting first, and then ten days after this meeting is when we are allowed to replace the vacancy,” Kimble said.

Thursday night’s meeting did not focus on vacancies but rather selecting a president, vice president and filling six committees with chairs and members.

One of the newest members sworn in Tiffany Patterson. She was selected as the Legislation Liaison, along with the Athletics Chair position. She also talked about the Brothers resignation.

“I just met Barbara during this process and I was really looking forward to working with her. I hate that she resigned, but she has her reasons,” said Patterson

Now the school board has to wait another ten days after Thursday night’s meeting before they can even consider replacing Barbara Brothers.

The next meeting for the school board will be January 14 at 5:30 p.m.