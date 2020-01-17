Youngstown School Board expected to fill vacant seat Friday night

Four candidates have applied for the position

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Board of Education will meet Friday night to interview and select someone for the spot vacated when Barbara Brothers decided not to serve, even though she was elected.

Four candidates have applied for the position.

Jerome Williams once serviced on the board, Dian King is a pediatric nurse, Veronica Williams worked in education — mostly in the Pittsburgh area — and Nia Simms works with adults with developmental disabilities.

The interviews begin at 5 p.m. and will take place in executive session. A decision is expected afterward.