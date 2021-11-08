Youngstown Salvation Army searching for bell ringers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salvation Army in Youngstown is looking for bell ringers for their red kettles.

They’ll be at 17 locations throughout the area and will be running Mondays through Saturdays.

They haven’t set up the kettles yet, but plan to have them ready for the day after Thanksgiving. The Salvation Army may have a few set up the Saturday before.

All of the money they raise helps provide for children and people in need in the area.

“It goes to families out here so that children that don’t normally have a Christmas, we can get them Christmas gifts, Christmas toys, coats for the winter, winter hats, mittens, things like that — food for the holidays,” said Youngstown Salvation Army Sergeant Major Paul Moore.

The Red Kettle Kick Off is set for Thursday. WKBN will be there live from 7 to 9 a.m.