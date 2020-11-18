Youngstown Rotary Club distributes coats to kids on north side

The drive-thru event took place Wednesday in the parking lot of Harding Elementary School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rotary Club of Youngstown distributed coats to kids on the city’s north side.

The giveaway was part of a national Rotary Club program called “Operation Warm.”

Organizers say the coats help improve kids’ self esteem and lets their families spend more on essentials.

“I think it is great. Through the pandemic, we’ve had to change our philanthropic endeavors a little bit. It’s so great to be able to do a drive-thru event and be able to get those coats out to the children who need them the most,” said David Stillwagon, spokesperson for the Rotary Club of Youngstown.

Harding also held it’s food distribution program at the same time as the coat giveaway.

So far this year, the Youngstown Rotary Club has raised over $10,000 to provide coats for kids around the city.

