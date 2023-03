YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A stretch of roadway in downtown Youngstown is closed again as part of a larger construction project.

A portion of Front Street, between Walnut and Market Streets was shutdown this week, while crews make repairs to an underground vault belonging to First Energy.

City engineers wanted to get this work done now before contractors want to put-down the final coat of asphalt this spring.

We’re told the road is to remain closed for a couple weeks.