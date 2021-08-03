Youngstown roads to close Tuesday night for Italian Fest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown announced Tuesday that three roads will be closed beginning Tuesday night for the Youngstown Italian Festival.

The closed roads include:

Federal Street from Phelps to Walnut streets

Market Street from Boardman to Commerce streets

Champion street from Commerce to Boardman streets

The streets will reopen the morning of Monday, August 9.

During the closure, parking is prohibited and any vehicles found parked within those segments will be towed beginning Wednesday morning.