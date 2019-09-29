Youngstown roads blocked off after four-vehicle crash on city’s east side

The accident happened at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Center Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Roads in Youngstown are being blocked off after a four-vehicle accident on the city’s east side Saturday night.

The accident happened at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Center Street, in front of Big Dudes Bar and Grill.

27 First News arrived on the scene around 10:40 p.m.

One vehicle in the accident was turned onto its side. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are still working to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

There is no word on how the accident happened. No charges have been made yet.