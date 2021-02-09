Youngstown road closed as investigators probe crash that took YSU student’s life

Police have the intersection blocked off so investigators can work without being disturbed by traffic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Accident investigators with the Youngstown police department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have shut down Albert Street at McGuffey Road as they probe a weekend crash that took the life of a Youngstown State University football player.

The department’s internal affairs division is also investigating the crash that took the life of 24-year-old Darius Shackleford just before midnight Sunday.

Police said Shackleford was driving a car that was hit by another car that city police were trying to pull over on Albert Street for a traffic violation.

The 19-year-old driver in the other vehicle and his 17-year-old passenger have been questioned, but no charges were filed yet.

Police have not released much information, including how long officers tried to pull the car over before it collided with Shackleford’s in the intersection.

Police have the intersection blocked off so investigators can work without being disturbed by traffic.