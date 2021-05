It happened sometime after 9 p.m. on Salt Springs Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have closed an intersection in Youngstown after a car accident Sunday night.

It happened sometime after 9 p.m. on Salt Springs Road. Right now, police have the intersection with Division Street closed.

Our reporter on the scene saw a van wrecked into one of the pillars of the 711 overpass.

It is not clear yet what caused the accident.

We have a reporter on scene and are working to get more information.