YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of a road in Youngstown is blocked after bricks fell off the side of a building.

It’s right at the intersection of S. Hazelwood and Mahoning avenues on the West Side.

Mike Durkin with Youngstown Code Enforcement said it happened overnight and believes water from the inside of the building may have been the cause.

A pile of bricks can be seen lying next to the building. There are also some wires on the ground with the bricks. Ohio Edison was there earlier to make sure the wires were not a danger to anyone.

Durkin said he and the fire chief went out to inspect it and assess the situation.

They are going to give the owner of the building some time to get it fixed and cleaned up. He said the owner was out there Thursday trying to clean some of it up. Durkin said it may take a few days.

Caution tape is blocking off Hazelwood, but Mahoning Avenue is still accessible.

Jim Bowser contributed to this report.