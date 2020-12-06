Youngstown restaurant to close due to pandemic

The co-op cafe and market Cultivate will close on December 18

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Operating during the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for businesses across the Valley. One Youngstown restaurant says it isn’t feasible to stay in business.

In a statement, the cafe says it was impossible to predict all the challenges tied to the pandemic.

Cultivate’s Board of Directors plan to keep the co-op structure in place with hopes to work with its farmers again in the future.