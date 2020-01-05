Youngstown restaurant reopens after a year with new name

The Youngstown Crab Company has reopened as Crabby Bob's Crab Co.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local restaurant that closed a year ago is open once again.

The restaurant was open for 20 years before closing last year.

The restaurant still features all of its signature dishes including crab legs, salmon and calamari. However, the menu has expanded.

“Some of the new dishes that we have, definitely the pizzas, that’s my favorite to talk about. To just see everyone’s reaction when they try that for the first time. And we also have some handhelds, as well as some different salads,” said Allie Tonkovich from Crabby Bob’s Crab Co.

The restaurant is still in it’s same location on Belmont Ave.