Youngstown restaurant owner among finalists to become popular food magazine’s “Favorite Chef”

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of Youngstown’s top chefs is a finalist in a contest sponsored by one of America’s leading food magazines.

Mark Canzonetta is the owner and chef at Bistro 1907 downtown.

Canzonetta is a finalist in Bon Appetit’s Favorite Chef contest. If he wins, Canzonetta says he’ll use the $20,000 prize to start a food and restaurant incubator in downtown Youngstown.

“I’m overwhelmed and honored. I feel that it would be a big win for the entire Valley. This place is known for wonderful food and great chefs. Now is the time to let the rest of the world know that too,” he said in a statement. ” If I win, I’ll use the money to launch a food and restaurant incubator to help aspiring chefs become successful business owners. Please vote, and thank you so very much for all of your support during this difficult year.”

To vote for Canzonetta, visit favchef.com.