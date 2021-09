YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The MVR restaurant in Youngstown is looking at an expansion project.

Owner Joe Cassese submitted plans to the Youngstown Design and Review Committee. The plans call for adding onto the back of the building to enclose the Bocce courts and patio seating.

Another building would also be attached for restrooms, a lobby and a bocce spectating area.

The proposal goes before the Design Review Committee next Tuesday.