Youngstown residents wake up to waist-high sewage in basements

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People in a Youngstown neighborhood woke up to a flood of sewage in their basements Wednesday morning.

It’s happening on Pinehurst Avenue. Some neighbors noticed the flooding around 5 a.m.

It looks like there may have been a freshwater break on Market Street that backed up the sewer lines, flooding at least six homes.

Some told us it was up to their waists, and their washers and dryers were floating.

Neighbors say this isn’t the first time it’s happened. They told us this is the second time in the past year.

We have a reporter there, talking to neighbors. We’re working to learn more and will bring you updates when we have them.

