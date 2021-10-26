Youngstown residents soon able to check online for snow plows’ routes

(WKBN) – When the snow flies this winter, Youngstown residents will be able to look on line to see when city street crews had treated their streets.

These snow plow trucks are now equipped with GPS tracking, which will not only allow supervisors in the street department to know where their vehicles are deployed, but will also show when different routes have been treated and how many more areas need to be covered.

Over the last several years, the city has replaced its older fleet of trucks which had fallen into disrepair.

“We have been able to acquire eight new trucks and invest $3 million dollars in equipment at the street department. So obviously, we need to get the guys the tools to do their job safely and efficiently,” said Kevin Flynn, building and grounds superintendent in the street department.

These two trucks arrived last April but had been ordered 18 months earlier.

The delivery was held up because of parts shortages for some of the equipment.