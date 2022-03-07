YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some residents in Youngstown are concerned with a railroad crossing they say is damaging vehicles.

It’s located on Poland Avenue near the intersection with Caledonia Street.

Nicole Williams lives in that area and believes the railroad crossing is to blame for the damage to her tire rod end on her car.

“I probably go over them four or five times a day… If you don’t go over them the right way, you’re pounding something in your car,” Williams said. “They’re just really bad.”

If you look closely at the tracks, you can see areas where wood is deteriorated and missing. There are also potholes along the tracks.

Don Rowinsky is the Millview Neighborhood Block Watch leader and says he’s seen many vehicles on the side of the road with flat tires right near the crossing.

A representative from the Ohio Public Utilities Commission says the owner of the railroad is responsible for the general repair and maintenance.

The Ohio Public Utilities Commission has a database of railroad properties and is looking into who owns the one that crosses Poland Avenue. We are still waiting to hear back on that information.

Williams feels the city should be getting involved since it’s within city limits and affects city residents. She also says the city has been made aware of the issue.

“I know that it’s the railroad’s responsibility, but I would think the city would have to get on the railroad about getting them fixed,” Williams said.

First News reached out to Chuck Shasho from the Youngstown Street Department but has not heard back from him.

Williams said until the repairs are made, she crosses the tracks very slowly to avoid further damage.

“I have to stop before I go over them now,” Williams said.