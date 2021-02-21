Youngstown residents reschedule second vaccine dose after late shipment

The City of Youngstown announced Sunday evening that the city Health District's shipment of Moderna vaccines did not arrive last week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown announced Sunday evening that the city Health District’s shipment of Moderna vaccines did not arrive last week. They had to reschedule residents’ appointments because of this.

The shipment did not arrive due to inclement weather across the country, the city said in a Facebook post.

Residents scheduled to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine Monday have been rescheduled for Tuesday at Eugenia Atkinson Rec Center.

Health Department staff have called those affected to reschedule.