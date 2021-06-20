Youngstown residents lose home to overnight fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire destroyed a home on Youngstown’s west side early Sunday morning.

The fire started just after 2:30 a.m. on Silliman Street. When crews got to the scene, there were heavy flames in the back half of the home.

It took over an hour to put out the fire. Firefighters had to rip the ceiling down from the inside to do it.

The back half of the home was destroyed by the flames.

The two people who lived there are now displaced. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.