Youngstown Rescue Mission limits access, public meals will be ‘to go’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is making some operational changes because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Precautionary measures announced Friday include limiting access to the buildings and changing the way they provide meals to the public.

Beginning immediately, all volunteers, donors, and other visitors will not be allowed to enter the facility.

For those needing shelter and are not already at the mission, a two-step process will be in place. Potential clients will be evaluated on the phone. There will be no walk-in interviews for assistance screening.

The call will determine if a person is in a critical situation for shelter and if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

The next step will be an in-person interview where the client’s temperature will be taken. Anyone over 100.4 degrees or experiencing any symptoms of the virus will be instructed to seek medical care.

Daily public meals will still be provided but they will be in “To Go” containers. There will be no public seating.

If you need assistance, call (330) 744-5485 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a phone interview.

