Youngstown receives money to help high school graduates get college degrees

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown got a grant to help high school graduates and Monday, Mayor Tito Brown went to Columbus to pick it up.

The Ohio Mayors Alliance recognized Youngstown with a grant of $30,000.

The money will go to programs that help graduating high school seniors heading to college.

It will also go toward school-to-work partnerships in the Mahoning Valley.

“We need to make sure young people know about the help they can get to realize their educational goals,” Brown said. “We have to break down barriers that prevent the next generation from getting the degrees and credentials they need to compete for good jobs. We also want to introduce young people to education pathways and business partnerships that lead to exciting careers.”

Youngstown was one of seven cities to receive this grant.

The city is part of the Complete to Compete challenge, which strives to meet Ohio’s goal of getting 65% of working-age people a two- or four-year degree or a high-quality credential.