Youngstown ready to welcome in holiday season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown is decorated for Christmas, and Friday night is light up night and the holiday market.

“It’s one of the best nights of the year. It’s our chance to sparkle as downtown Youngstown,” said Sharon Letson, a spokesperson for Youngstown CityScape.

Downtown will be buzzing with activities. A flea market on Phelps, a night market, a pop-up shop and entertainment.

There will be plenty for people to see and do, downtown. Eat, drink and be merry. The restaurants will even sell specialty drinks in mugs which you can buy and keep. It all leads up to the Christmas Tree lighting in Central Square at 6:15.

“Go to our restaurants, shop at our shops, see the windows that are decorated,” Letson said. “I think the message is we want to support one another. We want people to be in our restaurants. We want people to see our windows. We have a lot of community assets and we’re thrilled to share them with the community.”

Oh Wow, the Butler, Arms Museum, even a ballet performance at Powers Auditorium are also on the schedule.

The festivities start at 4 p.m. Friday.