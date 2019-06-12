Youngstown re-purposes vacant south side land as walking path

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Oakhill Neighborhood Association have led the redevelopment of some vacant land in Youngstown, re-purposing it into a walking path.

It is located on Kenmore Avenue, near Oak Hill on the city’s south side.

The black top was laid down five days ago. The path is one-tenth of a mile with some landscaping in the center.

Vicki Vicars from St. Patrick Catholic Church said the additions are not done yet.

“We have benches coming, we have picnic tables coming, we have a couple more trees coming and some more flowers. We’re hoping to put in the perennial flower so it’s low-maintenance care, flowers that attract butterflies and bees,” Vicars said.

The total cost of the walking path was around $25,000. Private donations and a Wean Neighborhood SUCCESS Grant helped pay for it and a construction company donated the labor.