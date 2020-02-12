Man testifies fellow rapper mocked him with video of Youngstown robbery

Marlin Ostrom testified that the defendant, Holden Raines, also posted pictures online of the jewelry he stole from him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The man who claimed that he was robbed by a fellow rapper and another man November 3 in the parking lot of a South Side bar said the defendant made a video included a reference to the robbery in order to mock him.

Marlin Ostrom testified Wednesday in a preliminary hearing in municipal court that the defendant, Holden Raines, 31, of Beaver County, Pa., also posted pictures online of the jewelry he stole from Ostrom.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick bound the case against Raines over to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court following the hearing.

Ostrom testified that he was jumped by two men in the parking lot of a 968 E. Midlothian Blvd. bar, who beat him, took his cell phone and two pieces of jewelry. Ostrom said he was at the club as part of a performance and he also watched other acts. He claimed that Raines was jealous of him but would not say why.

Raines is also a rapper.

“He always had a problem with me,” Ostrom said. “Jealousy, it seems like.”

Ostrom also said he believes his cousin, who was present, set him up to be robbed. He said he could only identify Raines by his voice and also in a video he watched of the robbery after that detectives were able to get from the bar.

He admitted to sending a Facebook message to Raines, but he said that was lure him out of his home when U.S. Marshals were looking for him.

He said the pictures of the jewelry are still on Raines’ Facebook page and a video Raines posted has a reference to the robbery as well.

A grand jury will probably hear the case this week.

In July, Ostrom posted a video on Facebook after Struthers police stopped a car he was driving for a traffic violation. Police had the car towed after they found out he had no driver’s license and the car was registered to someone else.

Ostrom threatened police in the video. He was charged with aggravated menacing and intimidation. He eventually apologized to police as part of a plea deal in the case.