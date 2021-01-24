Youngstown rap battle league celebrates 4th anniversary

The rap battle league started as a way for people in the Valley to show off their rapping skills

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown group is showcasing budding talent. The Clash Battle League celebrated its four year anniversary Sunday night.

The rap battle league started as a way for people in the Valley to show off their rapping skills.

The co-founder says there isn’t another league like it around, but the past year has looked different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People don’t really want to be in a confined area. We try to take the best measures that we can, but of course, with COVID, people have more so looked for online viewing than they have inside, so we do have online viewing available,” said co-founder Lisette Elena.

The next rap battle is March 21.

You can find out more information on the Clash Battle League’s website.