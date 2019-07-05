Youngstown raid uncovers heroin, gun, crack and cash, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested during a drug raid in Youngstown.

According to a police report, officers pulled up to a house in the 100 block of Hanley Avenue just after 5 p.m. Wednesday when they saw an SUV backing out.

Police said the driver led officers on a vehicle pursuit. During the chase, the driver was dumping a white substance out of the vehicle that was later found to be cocaine, according to a police report.

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Pierre Kennedy, finally stopped on Saranac Avenue, where he was arrested.

Back at the house, police reported finding several drugs including heroin, pills, several “large bags” of marijuana, crack cocaine and over $11,000 in cash. A gun was also found on the kitchen counter, according to the report.

Marlin Black, 26, was arrested at the house.

Both men are facing drug charges. Kennedy is facing an additional charge of failure to comply and tampering with evidence. Black is also additionally charged with having weapons under disability.