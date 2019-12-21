Youngstown Public Library East Committee holds Kwanzaa celebration

This year, Kwanzaa will begin on Thursday, December 26 and end on the first of January

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Branch Public Library Committee in Youngstown held a Kwanzaa celebration Saturday.

Celebrations include delicious food and gift giving.

Saturday’s event highlighted the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

Former WKBN reporter Ode Aduma was a guest presenter at the event.

“It’s not historical or anything, they just celebrate the first fruits. You know, like after the farmers that did all their stuff and everything, you celebrate people that maybe they didn’t do good with their vegetables. They celebrate with other people and they give them fruits and vegetables too. In other words, just helping the community,” said Rose Wilkins, co-chair of the Kwanzaa program.

Several churches in the area have events planned during the week-long celebration.