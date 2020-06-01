Youngstown protesters surround police cruisers

It happened at the intersection of Market and Boardman streets at around 7:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the large crowd of protesters, estimated at 500 people followed by another 150 vehicles, moved through downtown, two Youngstown police cruises became pinned in.

As Youngstown police officers came to support the officers in the cruisers, they were also surrounded by protesters who chanted in their faces.

After about ten minutes, the two cruisers found a way out, and the officers pulled back.

Protesters are heading up Market Street Bridge after 8 p.m.