Youngstown protesters march to Mahoning County jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The crowd marched from Market Street down West Federal Street to the Mahoning County jail, undisturbed by police during Sunday’s protests.

At the jail several deputies were outside. The crowd marched through the parking lot chanting.

One woman held a sign in a deputy’s face, but he did not flinch. Members of the crowd then climbed the steps to the jail but did not go in.

They did, however, scream chants with obscenities about the police, but the deputies remained in front of the doors not moving.

One woman was burning incense while a white deputy hugged a black woman he seemed to know.