This is a family friendly event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A parade and other celebrations are taking place in downtown Saturday.

This will be for the 11th Annual Pride Youngstown.

Activities will include music, a drag show, vendors, information booths, health screenings, a parade and more.

Events start at 12 p.m. and will end at 11 p.m.

This is a family friendly event. Costumes and outfits must be appropriate.

For more information, watch the interview above.