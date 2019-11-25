Youngstown postal workers honored for service to the community

All were recognized at the ceremony at the post office in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Youngstown letter carriers were honored on Monday for the work that they do.

Brian Baber, Terry Helsel, Benjamin Dickey and Ian Wade all received the Postmaster General Award, which is given to postal workers for their heroism.

Baber found a woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease wandering the street and took her back home.

Helsel performed the Heimlich on a woman who was choking, Dickey helped an elderly person who fell and Wade found a little boy looking for his parents.

“The postal service, especially the letter carriers, are the most trusted individuals in the community, so know they are out there and going above and beyond and doing extraordinary things is comfort to the community,” said Northern Ohio District Manager Sharon Young.

All were recognized at the ceremony at the post office in downtown Youngstown.