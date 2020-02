The office on South Walnut Street will be open Monday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Post Office will remain open on Presidents Day.

The office on South Walnut Street will be open Monday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for retail transactions and for customers dropping off mail.

The Postal Service has traditionally observed the federal holiday but is updating its policies with changing commerce.

While the Youngstown Post Office will be open, there will not be any street delivery. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.