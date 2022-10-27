YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Post Office has several open positions for the busy holiday season.

The Post Office, located at 99 S. Walnut St., will host a job application workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

Available positions include holiday clerk assistants, city carrier assistants, mail handler assistants, postal support employees, rural carrier associates and tractor-trailer operators. The starting salary for the positions is between $17.32 and $29.97 per hour.

USPS personnel will be on-site to provide information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers .

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.