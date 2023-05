YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Post Office is hiring.

An application workshop is planned for Tuesday, May 9 from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the post office on Walnut Street.

The starting pay is $19.33 an hour.

At the workshop, applicants can talk to USPS personnel who will answer questions and provide information about the positions.

You have to be able to work weekends and holidays and have an “acceptable” driving record.