Youngstown pop-up library plays critical role in remotely learning world

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With many students continuing to learn remotely, the pop-up library, which is operated through the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, is a crucial part of that learning process.

It gives kids a chance to step out of their homes and find new books to read.

“It’s basically like an ice cream truck but instead of sugar, you care bringing knowledge to children all over Youngstown,” said customer Warren Freeman.

Throughout the year, the pop-up library goes around the community making books easily accessible to people. They have children’s books and other media, including video games.

“It’s another different, great dimension the library can go into. Bring the library to the park. Bring the library to the school, which has an outdated selection,” said Kristy Taylor, spokesperson for the Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

Youngstown City Parks and Recreation Director Dawn Turnage said they had to get creative this year, with many events canceled due to COVID-19. Putting the pop-up library in city parks was their best bet.

“Our students are in the house for the majority of the day. Now, they get the opportunity to come outside and enjoy our beautiful parks along with our library system,” said Youngstown Parks and Recreation Director Dawn Turnage.

Turnage says local libraries have always been the cornerstone of a healthy community.

“We want to make sure that our community remains healthy and also have the benefit of the library and access to our library system,” Turnage said.

Voter registration forms are also provided at pop-up libraries. The next one is scheduled for Thursday at IPE Field.

