Youngstown police: Woman flees scene of two car accidents, tells witnesses she was stabbed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown police say they're looking for a woman who flipped her car after hitting one vehicle and driving away.

Police say the first accident was at Hillman Street and Cleveland Street.

The car the woman hit had three kids and an adult inside. One man was injured and the car was damaged.

After hitting the first car, witnesses say the driver fled the scene in her car. She then hit a wall before her car flipped over.

Witnesses she got out of the car and told them her husband stabbed her in the leg.

Those witnesses told WKBN the woman then got into a car with temporary tags. That car drove away.

Officers have not given any names or information on injuries. They say they're looking for the woman.

