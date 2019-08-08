Youngstown police: Woman pushed, causing baby to fall down concrete stairs

Tammy Sponaugle was charged with child endangering and domestic violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is charged with pushing another woman through a doorway, causing a baby in her arms to fall down a set of concrete stairs.

According to a police report, officers responded to the home on S. Richview Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they got there, police said the victim’s hand was bleeding and the 6-month-old had a large bump on his head.

The victim told police she went to the house to get her belongings. She was holding the infant at the time.

She said Tammy Sponaugle pushed her out of the doorway and slammed it, knocking the infant out of her arms.

When the door slammed, the victim’s hand went through the window.

The baby was taken to the hospital.

Sponaugle, who police said was extremely intoxicated, told officers the victim punched the window herself, according to the report.

Sponaugle is charged with child endangering and domestic violence.