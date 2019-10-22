Youngstown police: Woman insults officer, flicks lit cigarette at him

Local News

The officer had a red mark on his face where the cigarette hit, reports said

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nicole Kingsley, charged with assault

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said a Youngstown woman was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Sunday for flicking a lit cigarette at a police officer, hitting him in the face.

Officers were called about 4:35 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex on Tyrell Avenue for a report of an argument between a mother and daughter.

The daughter, 25-year-old Nicole Kingsley, was upset that police would not take her mother to a hospital, reports said.

Reports said she yelled an insult at an officer before flicking a lit cigarette, which hit him in the face.

The officer had a red mark on his face where the cigarette hit, reports said.

Reports said Kingsley had to be carried down a flight of steps after she refused to obey orders to come down.

Kingsley told officers she flicked the cigarette by mistake, reports said. She was charged with assault.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com