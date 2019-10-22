Youngstown police: Woman insults officer, flicks lit cigarette at him

The officer had a red mark on his face where the cigarette hit, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said a Youngstown woman was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Sunday for flicking a lit cigarette at a police officer, hitting him in the face.

Officers were called about 4:35 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex on Tyrell Avenue for a report of an argument between a mother and daughter.

The daughter, 25-year-old Nicole Kingsley, was upset that police would not take her mother to a hospital, reports said.

Reports said she yelled an insult at an officer before flicking a lit cigarette, which hit him in the face.

The officer had a red mark on his face where the cigarette hit, reports said.

Reports said Kingsley had to be carried down a flight of steps after she refused to obey orders to come down.

Kingsley told officers she flicked the cigarette by mistake, reports said. She was charged with assault.