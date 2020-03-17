Youngstown police: Woman charged with stealing drugs from emergency room

Roberta Saltsman was arrested Monday on charges of theft and theft of dangerous drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Market Street woman accused of stealing drugs from a cart in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Health Center last week is in custody.

Roberta Saltsman was arrested Monday on charges of theft and theft of dangerous drugs and booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

According to the police report, Saltsman was being treated in the emergency room on March 9 when a nurse reported that she was gone and a cart with vials of drugs had been tampered with.

Two vials of drugs that were on the cart were found in a nearby sink, reports said.

Police said they reviewed the security video and saw Saltsman taking the vials from the cart.

She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.