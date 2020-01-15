Youngstown police: Woman caught with fentanyl on Brownlee Woods street

Police said the woman was parked on the sidewalk when officers went to question her

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police Tuesday found eight doses of fentanyl after stopping to question a woman who was parked on a Brownlee Woods sidewalk.

Officers about 9:50 a.m. on patrol in the 2600 block of Hunter Street saw the truck on the sidewalk and devil’s strip and went to question the driver, Kerri Ranshaw, 33, of Hubbard.

Reports said Ranshaw told officers she was on her way to her mother’s house on the West Side and had stopped “to put makeup on to feel pretty.”

A police dog came to the search the truck, and when Ranshaw got out, a crack pipe and several pieces of paper fell onto the ground, reports said. Police reported that fentanyl was in the paper.

Ranshaw was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on drug charges.