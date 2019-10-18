Youngstown police: Woman accused of heaving child across room in car seat

The woman was in town from Columbus to visit family

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Columbus woman in Youngstown to visit family was arrested on a child endangering charge after reports said she heaved a car seat across the room with her 9-month-old daughter inside.

Deneshia Dickson, 25, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of child endangering. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said it was Dickson who called police about 12:10 a.m. to an apartment in the 2700 block of Hammaker Avenue, where she told officers the people inside would not let her take her child.

Witnesses told police that Dickson and the father of her child argued, and the father left. Dickson was upset and hurled the seat across the room with the child still strapped inside, reports said.

The child was not injured.

Reports said the witnesses told police they did not want Dickson to leave because she was angry. They offered to have her stay the night, but she called police instead.