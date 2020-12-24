Youngstown police warn of scam involving fake Walmart checks

The checks look authentic but are not, the police chief said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are warning people to be on the lookout for fake checks from Walmart in the mail.

Police Chief Robin Lees said some residents are receiving a letter in the mail purporting to be from Walmart, sending a check for over $8,000 and asking them to conduct a secret survey of a nearby Walmart store and buy eight $1,000 blank money orders.

After the money orders are purchased, they are asked to send a text to a number where they will be given an address to ship them through FedEx.

Lees said the letter is a fake and the check is a fake also.

Anyone who receives the offer is asked to throw it away or contact the police department.